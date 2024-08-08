Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Clear Secure Call Options (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,086 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 505% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,006 call options.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

YOU stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YOU. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YOU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 5.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.