StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

