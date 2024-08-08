StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of SNES stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. SenesTech has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $104.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($158.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned about 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

