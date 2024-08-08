StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE CGA opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.49.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.94 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

