StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GLBS stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.25.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned 0.08% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

