StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Get Macy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.33 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,093 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $19,372,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,122.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.