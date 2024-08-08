StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company.

OptimumBank Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OptimumBank has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

