StockNews.com Upgrades China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) to “Strong-Buy”

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CAAS opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.47.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAAS Free Report ) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.40% of China Automotive Systems worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

