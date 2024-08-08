StockNews.com Upgrades Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to “Buy”

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Nomura stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.93. 920,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,919. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

