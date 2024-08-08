StockNews.com Upgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Buy

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

