Stratec (ETR:SBS) Shares Up 4.6%

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €38.65 ($42.47) and last traded at €38.65 ($42.47). 2,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.95 ($40.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.98 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is €44.45 and its 200-day moving average is €43.00.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables.

