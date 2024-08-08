Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Suncor Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

