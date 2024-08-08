Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.8756 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Sunoco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years. Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.2%.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUN shares. Mizuho raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Insider Activity

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $401,420.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Articles

