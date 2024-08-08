Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $563.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.2 million.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

SGC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, August 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGC

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.