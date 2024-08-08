Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Superior Group of Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.730-0.790 EPS.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,884. Superior Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, August 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGC

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.