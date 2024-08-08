Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Announces Earnings Results

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 640,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,161. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.78. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

