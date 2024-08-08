Susquehanna Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $88.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.20.

FIS traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,821. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,194,000 after buying an additional 1,027,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

