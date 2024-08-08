S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.