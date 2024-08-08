Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Head to Head Survey

Sycamore Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Free Report) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Organogenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.5% of Sycamore Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of Organogenesis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sycamore Entertainment Group and Organogenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sycamore Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Organogenesis 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

Organogenesis has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 95.00%. Given Organogenesis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Organogenesis is more favorable than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A Organogenesis 1.34% 2.11% 1.27%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sycamore Entertainment Group and Organogenesis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sycamore Entertainment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Organogenesis $435.47 million 0.76 $4.95 million $0.04 62.50

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Sycamore Entertainment Group.

Risk and Volatility

Sycamore Entertainment Group has a beta of 49.61, meaning that its share price is 4,861% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organogenesis has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Organogenesis beats Sycamore Entertainment Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc., a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage. Its products also include FortiShield, a biosynthetic wound matrix for use as a temporary protective covering; PuraPly MZ, a micronized particulate version of PuraPly for the management of open wounds in the surgical setting; and CYGNUS Dual, a dehydrated placental tissue preserved to retain the ECM scaffold. The company's pipeline products include ReNu, a cryopreserved suspension used to support healing of soft tissues; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; and TransCyte, a bioengineered tissue for the treatment of partial thickness burns. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician office through direct sales representives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

