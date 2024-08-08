Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of EVOL stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
