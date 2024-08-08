Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Up 0.8%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.84 and last traded at $72.84. 46,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 285,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 26.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

