Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 14.9 %

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 159,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,672. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.91. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

