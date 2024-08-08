Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 159,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,672. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.91. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.52 million. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
