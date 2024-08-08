Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 1.8% in the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 4,248,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

