Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.00.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
