Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 91.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.59.

TBLA stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $912.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 356,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 58,650 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

