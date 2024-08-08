Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.73.

TNDM stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 39.52%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,985 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,858.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $525,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

