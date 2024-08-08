Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.46.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.97. 3,753,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,406. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

