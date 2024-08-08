Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $100.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 452,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,060. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

