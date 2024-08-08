TD Cowen Cuts Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $193.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $196.00 to $193.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.48. 387,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.21. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 45,214.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $2,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

