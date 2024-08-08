TD Securities Increases European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.50

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UNGet Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial upped their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.25.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ERE.UN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.77. 52,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.04. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$2.82. The stock has a market cap of C$254.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.39.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile



European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

