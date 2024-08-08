TD Securities Increases European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$3.50

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

ERE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial upped their target price on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.25.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of ERE.UN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.77. 52,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.04. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$2.82. The stock has a market cap of C$254.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.39.

(Get Free Report)

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.