TD Securities Raises Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target to C$17.00

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.85% from the company’s previous close.

Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MAL traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$8.68. 6,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.09. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

