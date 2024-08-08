TD Securities Raises Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Price Target to C$17.00

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.85% from the company’s previous close.
Magellan Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:MAL traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, reaching C$8.68. 6,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.09. Magellan Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.
Magellan Aerospace Company Profile
