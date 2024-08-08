Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $247.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $247.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.57.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE TFX opened at $225.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.21 and a 200 day moving average of $220.92. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $257.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,255,408,000 after acquiring an additional 96,711 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after buying an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after buying an additional 172,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.