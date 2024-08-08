Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Announces $0.12 Semi-annual Dividend

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance
Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 34,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,855. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.
About Templeton Dragon Fund
