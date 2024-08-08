Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Announces $0.12 Semi-annual Dividend

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

Shares of Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.84. 34,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,855. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

About Templeton Dragon Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.