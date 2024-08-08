Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
TEI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 104,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $5.75.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
