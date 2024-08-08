Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TEI)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

TEI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 104,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

