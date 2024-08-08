Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY24 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.650 EPS.

TPX traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.20. 400,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.74%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

