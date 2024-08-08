Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. 3,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,713. Tempus AI has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $47.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEM. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $2,301,000. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,289,000. Northwestern University bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,294,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,333,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

