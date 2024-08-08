Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $53.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.30. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yoran Amit 70,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

