Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Teradata alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Teradata by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 87,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Teradata by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradata by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 48,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Teradata by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.