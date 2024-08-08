Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. Teradata also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

TDC stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.98. 525,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. Teradata has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

