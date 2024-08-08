Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $273.01 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $273.01 million and approximately $24.84 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000640 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 816,808,719 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

