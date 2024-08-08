TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $87.69 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00036480 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,057,361 coins and its circulating supply is 5,578,944,215 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

