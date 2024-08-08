Tezos Market Capitalization Tops $673.85 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Tezos has a total market cap of $673.85 million and approximately $20.94 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,013,978,087 coins and its circulating supply is 993,429,804 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.