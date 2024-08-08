TG Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,090 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 123% compared to the average daily volume of 5,427 call options.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $23.12.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

