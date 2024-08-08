The GEO Group’s (GEO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

GEO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.46. 2,351,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,628. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 399.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

