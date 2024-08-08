The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $86.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LPX. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 168,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,727. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.03. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

