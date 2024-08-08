The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Target Price to $105.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

CAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $90.36. The stock had a trading volume of 979,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,548. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $235.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.13.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

