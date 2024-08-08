The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Target Price to $1.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.25 to $1.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Down 14.6 %

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.25. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $77.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.60 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 31.36% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.