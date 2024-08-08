The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.390-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.5 million-$76.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.2 million.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. 152,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $711.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

