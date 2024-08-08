The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Stephens

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.31. 107,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,404. The stock has a market cap of $850.60 million, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3,805.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.