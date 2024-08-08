The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $654.0 million-$694.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.2 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNTG. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

The Pennant Group stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.77. 258,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.42 million, a P/E ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.00. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

