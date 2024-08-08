The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.56. 454,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

